WAUNAKEE - Mark E. Pullen, age 56, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at UW Hospital, after a brief illness. Mark was born in Sauk City, the son of Beryl “Pete” and Kathe Pullen. He attended both Sauk City and DeForest schools. Mark served in the United States Army, Red Arrow Division.
Mark recently retired as a mechanical engineer and was enjoying his retirement with his many hobbies. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Mark was gifted with many talents, but his greatest gifts were his kind and giving heart and compassion. Mark was a loving man that gave so much of his time and talents to others, always helping others in need.
Mark was married to Helen, and together they created a loving family with their children, Jordan (Chelsea Bair), Marcus, Jack (Brandon Polensky), Sierra (Ryan Duffy), Kayla and Nathan. Mark was a wonderful, loving and dedicated father to his children and cherished his family; they were his pride and joy. He enjoyed traveling to Germany and yearly northern Wisconsin family vacations. He loved to sit by the fire with his friends and family and enjoy the gifts of his life.
Mark is survived by Helen; their children; his sister, Chris Schaefer; brother, Eric Pullen; and sister and brother-in-law, Jackie and Steve Kelly; sister-in-law, Romni Pullen; 15 nieces and nephews; and one great-niece, Alayna, who he claimed as his granddaughter. Mark was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Karl.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Ryan Funeral Home, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
