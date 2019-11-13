LODI - Carol J. (Stukenberg) Pudlas, 75, died Nov. 11, 2019, at home in Lodi, Wis. surrounded by her family.
She was born Oct. 14, 1944, in Forreston, Ill. to Arnold and Violet (Wilde) Stukenberg.
Carol graduated from Forreston High School in 1962. She then attended Sterling School of Beauty & Culture, graduating in 1963.
She Married Paul C. Pudlas on July 27, 1963. Carol worked as a beautician and was self employed for many years until her retirement. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, she also enjoyed flowers, reading, entertaining family & friends, Longaberger Baskets and her comfort kitten Peaches. Carol will always be remembered for her deliciously famous sugar cookies, that she baked from her Mother’s original recipe.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Paul, of Lodi; daughters, Michele (PJ) Murphy of Middleton, Angela (Chris) Vinson; and grandchildren, Isabel and Zach Vinson of Waunakee. She is further survived by her sister, Sally (John) Guger of Sturgeon Bay; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews
A visitation will be held at the Winn-Cress Funeral Home, 5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Immediately following the visitation a celebration of her life will be held until 3 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper, 301 N Century Ave, Waunakee.