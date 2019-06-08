Pschorr, William E. “Bill”

MONONA - After a long, fierce struggle with Alzheimer’s disease, William (Bill) E. Pschorr, age 88, passed away at Four Winds Lodge in Verona on Friday, June 7. He was born on Oct. 1, 1930 in Madison, Wisc., to Ruth and Edmund Pschorr. He grew up on his grandpa’s farm in what is now Fitchburg. Bill graduated from West High School. He met his wife, Audrey, delivering groceries for Nappers Grocery on Monroe Street. He was drafted during the Korean War and stationed with the First Armored Division at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas. Bill married Audrey Alexander on Oct. 22, 1951. He enjoyed time vacationing with family, boating and picnicking. A man of strong faith, he was an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. He loved working for AJ Sweet and prided himself in how well he took care of his customers.
Bill is survived by his children, Barbara (Bob) King, Jacqueline (Doug) Fuller, Steve (Susan) Pschorr and Nancy Pschorr; and grandchildren, Jeremy, Rachel and Bryce (Stephanie Coggon) Fuller, Alex (Sarah) Pschorr, Max and Caroline Pschorr; great-grandson, Nathaniel Pschorr; and his sister; Elaine Nachreiner. He was preceded in death by his parents; and first wife, Audrey Pschorr; and second wife, Elizabeth Bard.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 4 p.m. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday, from 2:30 p.m. until the time of the service. A graveside service will be held at Highland Memory Gardens at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Memorials may be made to some of his favorite charities: Second Harvest Food Bank, Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church or the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, that helped his family on this journey. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.