Przywara, Deb

MADISON—Deb Przywara peacefully arrived at her eternal family reunion on June 30, 2020.

She was born on February 5, 1951 to Dorothy and Marcus Swanson in Madison, Wis. and grew up on Old Middleton Road surrounded by a large, loving extended family with whom she went on many enjoyable camping trips. She graduated in 1969 from Memorial High and after receiving her commercial art degree from MATC became an award-winning professional photographer.

In 1975, she began the first of 45 wonderful years of marriage with Vic Przywara. She convinced him to become a practicing Lutheran and he convinced Mom to become a Cubs fan (though she was still a loyal cheese head to the end). She also enjoyed TV talent shows, crotcheting, fishing, cooking, gardening, Wheel of Fortune, Wizard of Oz, and being with family.

While raising four kids (one biological, three adoptive), Mom fostered over twenty babies. Mom raised us with timeless Christian values: work and pray hard for what we want in life, prioritizing family, and respecting elders and her wonderful influence can be seen in how her granddaughter is being raised.

She is survived by her husband Vic, her children, her granddaughter, and her dog Chica. There will be a private family service at Cress at a later date.

