MADISON—Paul E. Prusaitis, age 93, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Belmont Nursing Home. Paul was born April 4, 1926, in Philadelphia, Pa., the son of Joseph, Sr. and Emanulita (Thomas) Prusaitis.
Paul graduated from trade school in Philadelphia. While stationed at Truax Air Base in Madison, Paul met his future bride, Jean Lorraine Schmelzer. On May 4, 1946, they were married in Philadelphia. Paul worked for many years as a furnace and air conditioning technician at Fiore and Kilgust. Paul was employed by F. W. Means, prior to retirement in 1988. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 501 and the Heating Ventilating and Air Conditioning Board.
Paul was a handyman, able to fix almost anything. He enjoyed wood working, watching John Wayne movies, and football, especially the Packers. Paul prized spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was the center of activity celebrating the Fourth of July.
Paul is survived by his three children, Lorraine (James), Daniel (Patricia) and Nancy; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by wife, Jean; son, Thomas; parents; and brothers, Joseph, Jr., William, James, Frances, Robert (Fran) and Thomas.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 Noon, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
To plant a tree in memory of Paul Prusaitis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.