PORTAGE / PENSACOLA, Fla. - Joanne Beth Provan (nee Wagner), age 83, was cared for by Bayside Health and Rehabilitation Center, where she died on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.
Joanne was born and grew up in Portage, Wis., and lived the first half of her life in central and southeastern Wisconsin, where she still has many family and friends. She and her husband moved permanently to the Florida Gulf Coast in 1992.
Joanne was an active writer, who published news, human interest, essays and photographs in local and national publications. She loved to sing and performered in an award-winning barbershop chorus. She also loved charitable work for children and was an active member of RIF (Reading is Fundamental), BEARS (a group who constructed teddy bears for children in local hospitals and given by first responders), the Pioneers (an organization for former telephone company employees) and organizations for seniors in the Pensacola area. She was also a long-time member of Christ Episcopal Church in Pensacola.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Susan Wagner (nee Murray); sisters, Eleanor Saxe (nee Wagner) and Janet Davis (nee Wagner); and brothers, John, Kermit, and Ralph. Joanne is survived by immediate family, husband, George; daughter, Elizabeth (nee Sternke Richardson); son, Edwin; and grandchildren, Sasha, Skylar, Raymond, Randy, and Edwin Jr.
A memorial service will be held for family and friends at Christ Episcopal Church, in Pensacola, where her ashes will be interred, at a later date; Trahan Funeral Home is providing crematory services.
If you wish to make a gift in Joanne’s memory, in lieu of flowers, you may send donations to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, the Alzheimer’s Association, or your local Alzheimer’s research or support service.