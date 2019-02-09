PENSACOLA, Fla."George Alan Provan, age 88, passed away Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. George was born on Dec. 14, 1930 in Ramsey, N.J. and graduated from Ramsey High School.
After high school, George served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War and was an honored military veteran. He moved to Milwaukee, Wis. to attend engineering school in 1954, where he met wife Joanne. He worked his entire career for AT&T and the Wisconsin Bell phone companies, serving as he did in the Marines as a communications engineer.
They moved to the Florida Gulf Coast in 1987; then moved to Pensacola in 1994.
In both Wisconsin and Pensacola, George served as a volunteer in numerous organizations, including local Breakfast Optimist Clubs, which provide programs and activities for children. And, aboard the U.S. Naval Air Station in Pensacola, he was considered the historic aircraft restoration expert. He was a longtime member of the Telephone Pioneers of America Retired (Pensacola), and served on the Pensacola Pioneers Hug-A-Bears team, creating safe stuffed toys that are delivered by first responders, social workers, and hospital personnel to children who have undergone trauma. He also participated in the Pensacola State College Seniors Organization. George was a longtime member of Christ Episcopal Church, where he served many years as an usher for Sunday services.
George was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne; sister, Dorothy; brother, Arthur; mother, Florence; and father, Edwin. He is survived by his son, Edwin; daughter, Elizabeth (Sternke); his grandchildren, Edwin II; Randolph and great-grandchildren, Linden and Madoline; Raymond; Sasha (Sternke); Skylar (Sternke); and nieces and nephews from the Jenkinson, Provan, Cooper, Murray, Wagner, Davis, and Saxe families and a host of other beloved friends and family.
A dual memorial service for George and Joanne was held at Christ Episcopal Church on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, with interment following.
George has always had a passion for trains, and has had layouts of hobby trains his entire life. He has been a member of the Emerald Coast Garden Railroad Club for the past 10 years.
Memorial contributions can be made in George’s honor to the West Florida Railroad Museum, c/o Peggy Humbert, Treasurer, P.O. Box 770, Milton FL 32572. Trahan Funeral Home provided the arrangements.