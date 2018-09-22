SPRING GREEN / DANVILLE, Ill. - Rita L. (Fargen) Prouty, age 97, formally of Spring Green and Chilton, passed from this life on March 17, 2018, in Danville Ill. Rita was interned next to her husband Merton R. Prouty, at Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum, Manitowoc. A service in her memory will be Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, at 1 p.m. at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison.
