STOUGHTON - Brigadier General James Kay "Jim" Prough, age 88, of Stoughton, passed away on March 28, 2019, surrounded by family. James was born to Frank and Gertrude Prough, June 18, 1930, in Carrollton, Ill. He graduated from Jerseyville High School in 1948, and received a Bachelor of Arts from Milton College in 1976. He married Donna Olson in 1957, and they spent 62 loving years together having raised four children.
James enlisted in the 173rd Field Brigade in 1951. He dedicated 37 years of service in the U.S. Army National Guard and retired as a brigadier general in 1988. In 2008, he was inducted into the Wisconsin Army National Guard Hall of Honor.
James was active in sports growing up, having participated in semi-pro football, softball, and basketball. He was an accomplished fast pitch softball player who was famous for his several home runs during a game. He also spent many years as a referee for many of Wisconsin's local sports.
James and his wife Donna were loyal Cubs fans and never missed a game. He also enjoyed watching the Badgers and Packers. He was an avid reader and always had a book in his pocket or hand. He was proud of and dedicated to his family and was known for being generous, loving, and selfless.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; daughters, Joni Prough Judy (Dale) Eggen; and son, Chris Prough, all of Stoughton. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Lindsay, Kelly, Matt, and Collin; three great-grandchildren, Nora, Jason and Lily; brother, Tom Prough of Madison; sisters, Wanda Rusk, of St. Louis and Sue Cooke, of Clearwater Fla.; special cousin, Joann; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Curt Prough; parents, Frank and Gertrude; brothers, Gordon, Jack, Frank Jr., and Spencer.
A Visitation will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton, on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and from 10 a.m. until the funeral on Thursday at church. A Funeral service will be held at COVENANT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1525 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton, on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Dr. Sara Rabe presiding. A lunch will be served following the service.
In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made to Stoughton MARC, at 923 N. Page St., Stoughton, WI 53589. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.