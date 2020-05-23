Proctor, Ralph John

DODGEVILLE/HOLLANDALE - Ralph John Proctor, 91, of Dodgeville/Hollandale, joined his wife, Alona and other loved ones in Heaven on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He passed away peacefully at Upland Hills Nursing and Rehab Center in Dodgeville with family close by. Ralph was born to John & Blanche (Golliner) Proctor in Mineral Point on Nov. 21, 1928.
Ralph was a proud graduate of Mineral Point High School class of 1946 and looked forward to their reunions. He married Alona Pederson on August 26, 1950 at the First United Methodist Church in Mineral Point. They were married 65 years before her passing and blessed with 10 children. Ralph loved the farm life, working beside his wife and children for over 50 years. In addition to farming, he drove milk truck for many local farmers delivering to Pabst and AMPI and was a volunteer deputy for Iowa County. Ralph loved spending time with his family and friends, especially the family gatherings at the farm and attending his children's and grandchildren's numerous activities. He enjoyed playing cards, bowling, watching Brewer baseball and Badger basketball games and in later years attending Sunday church. He was a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church. For the past 2 years he resided at Stonefield Apartments in Dodgeville where he met many dear friends and enjoyed their morning coffee hour, lunch conversations and playing bingo.
Ralph is survived by his children, Linda (Duane) Dieckhoff, Cambridge; Jackie (Steve) Straw, Wild Rose; Paul Proctor, Stoughton; Marcia (Larry) Kendall, Mineral Point; Dean (Mary) Proctor, Mineral Point; John Proctor, West Allis; Sherill (Andy) Weier, Oconomowoc; Sharon (Jon) Kavanaugh, Cordova, Ill. 14 Grandchildren: Michael and Scott Dieckhoff, Shelly Eagan (Linda's); Amanda and Kevin Straw (Jackie's); Ryan Proctor (Paul's); Kimberly Fladhammer, Sara Thieleke (Marcia's); Cody and Tim Proctor (John's); Angela Weier, Rachel Weirich, Jennifer Finta (Sherill's); Tyler Meumann (Sharon's) and 17 Great Grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Janice (Ray) Walenton, Whitewater and Joan Ristey, Madison and several nieces, nephews and good friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alona, his parents, father and mother-in-law, Herman & Leona Pederson, infant sons, Dennis and Gene Proctor, Granddaughter, Elizabeth Proctor (John's) and brother-in-law, Ray Schiferl.
Memorials, per Ralph's request, will be given to Bethel United Methodist Church, Upland Hills Hospice and Community Connections Free Clinic in Dodgeville. Memorials may be sent to the Gorgen Funeral Home at 310 Ridge St. Mineral Point.
Private Family Services will be held on Tuesday, May 26 at the First United Methodist Church. Pastor Marilyn Brewer will officiate. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.
A special thank you to Amy Michek with Upland Hills Hospice, the entire staff at Upland Hills Nursing and Rehab Center and all the Nurses and Doctors, especially Dr. Dunn, at Upland Hills Health for your loving care, support and compassion.
Gorgen Funeral Home
310 Ridge St
Mineral Point, WI 53565
