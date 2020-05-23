Proctor, Ralph John

Ralph was a proud graduate of Mineral Point High School class of 1946 and looked forward to their reunions. He married Alona Pederson on August 26, 1950 at the First United Methodist Church in Mineral Point. They were married 65 years before her passing and blessed with 10 children. Ralph loved the farm life, working beside his wife and children for over 50 years. In addition to farming, he drove milk truck for many local farmers delivering to Pabst and AMPI and was a volunteer deputy for Iowa County. Ralph loved spending time with his family and friends, especially the family gatherings at the farm and attending his children's and grandchildren's numerous activities. He enjoyed playing cards, bowling, watching Brewer baseball and Badger basketball games and in later years attending Sunday church. He was a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church. For the past 2 years he resided at Stonefield Apartments in Dodgeville where he met many dear friends and enjoyed their morning coffee hour, lunch conversations and playing bingo.