WISCONSIN DELLS—Donna Rae (Koepcke) Procknow, age 80, passed away at home on Sept. 21, 2018, after a short but painful battle with cancer. She was born on Feb. 3, 1938, in Middleton, to Harvey and Elsa Koepcke. She attended Westfield High School and soon embarked on a journey of marriage, raising children and good hard work. Donna married Robert “Bob” Procknow, in May of 1956, and started their family of five children in Wisconsin Dells.
Donna began her career as a waitress at Mr. Pancake, Wisconsin Dells from 1956 to 1966. From 1966 to 1975 she worked for Badger Army Ammunition Plant in Baraboo as a truck driver, line worker, and in the laundry. During that time and beyond, she continued to waitress nights at the River Inn Supper Club. After a short time at Del Tool Company driving truck and polishing steel, she started her final job at Libby’s Corporation, now known as Seneca Corp. From 1978 through 2000, Donna was primarily located on the loading dock with her forklift, unloading semi trucks of tons of steel, and loading semi trucks with steel cans ready to be used. During her career, she also had her toughest job, raising 5 sometimes (Ok, mostly) unruly children.
Donna was quite active with the First United Presbyterian Church, Wisconsin Dells, the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW, and enjoyed a good game of cards from Rummy and Canasta to Poker. She enjoyed travelling with friends and family, swimming, grand and great-grandchildren, and especially the company of all the friends she met through life. Her infectious laugh, somewhat loud and recognizable, let people know she was in the room and ready to have conversation and fun. An avid animal lover, Donna and Bob helped rehabilitate many a critter from bunnies to raccoons. As for her pets, the many dogs raised were certainly cared for without compromise. Her final pet, a fairly unlikeable cat named Scruffy, was (to the dismay of some of her children) doted upon endlessly.
Donna is survived by her children, Mark (Linda) Procknow, Minn., Kate (George) Morgan, Mo., Michael (Ron Amble) Mount Horeb, Torrie (Jim) McCormick, LaValle, and David; cat Scruffy; five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, and in-laws. Donna was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Bob; her parents; and sisters, Betty, Kathleen and Mary; many in-laws, and too many dear friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at the FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 730 Cedar St., Wisconsin Dells, on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m., service at 11 a.m., and a luncheon reception to follow.
The family wishes to thank all the friends for their caring support, the in-home Hospice Care of Reedsburg, and the Picha Funeral Home for their assistance. In lieu of memorials, please feel free to donate to a charity or fund of your choosing, or simply hug a friend or family member. The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
(608) 253-7884