Prochnow, Kenneth E.

MADISON/VERONA – Kenneth E. Prochnow, age 87, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Center in Middleton. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona from 10 a.m. until NOON. Burial at Verona Cemetery. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Verona Chapel
220 Enterprise Drive
608-845-6625
To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Prochnow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.