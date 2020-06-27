Prochnow, Kenneth E.

Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

MADISON/VERONA – Kenneth E. Prochnow, age 87, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Center in Middleton. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona from 10 a.m. until NOON. Burial at Verona Cemetery. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com