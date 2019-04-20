MADISON - Joyce Eleanor (Becker) Probstein, age 83, of Madison, passed away suddenly on March 27, 2019, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on April 4, 1935, in Posey County, Ind., to Edward A. and Hilda C. (Hausmann) Becker. Hilda died on April 11, 1935, and Joyce was raised by her aunt, Selma Noelle (Carl), with their three children. She graduated from Mount Vernon, Ind. High School in 1953, and received her B.A. cum laude from Evansville College in 1957. She received her M.S. in Bacteriology from UW-Madison in 1959.
She then worked as a research assistant in the McArdle Laboratory for Cancer Research from 1959 to 1981, except for a year at the German Cancer Research Center in Heidelberg, Germany in 1962. She was a coauthor of 13 scholarly articles relating to cell culture of rat liver hepatocytes. She also was selected to serve on the committee that developed guidelines for academic staff. In 1981, she joined the Environmental Toxicology Center at UW-Madison as an instructional program manager III, until she retired in 1998. She is remembered for her great contribution to the development of the center and its graduate program.
Joyce was a proud homeowner and did some creative remodeling projects. She enjoyed her several house mates over the years. In 2004, she married the love of her life, Irwin Probstein, who preceded her in death Oct. 18, 2018. They shared a lovely home in Madison until 2018 when they moved to Attic Angel Community in Middleton.
Joyce was a talented, kind, and caring person with many interests. She loved reading, traveling, art and architecture, gardening, music and cats. She participated in several Elderhostels programs (now Road Scholar), PLATO, Madison Print Club, First Congregational Church Choir, Waunona Garden Club, and Waunona Book Club.
She is survived by her brother, Alan Becker, of Evansville, Ind.; a "sister cousin," Arline Taylor; and many dear friends and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her aunt, Selma and uncle, Carl; her "sibling cousins," Albert Noelle and Ellen Phillips; and her sister-in-law, Dolores Becker.
A memorial service will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 6021 University Ave., Madison, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service with a luncheon to follow.
Memorials in her name may be made to McArdle Laboratory for Cancer Research, https://mcardle.wisc.edu/giving; or an organization of your choice. Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.