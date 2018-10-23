MADISON—Irwin Probstein, age 92, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Irwin leaves behind his loving wife, Joyce Becker Probstein; dear friends, Gary (Nancy) Holloway and Elliot (Nancy) Weiman; beloved nieces and nephews, Barbara (the late Lindle) Jarvis, Larry Klein, Tim Klein and partner Nicole VanderDoes, Janet (Martin) Mickey and Carol (David) See; and several great-nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, at ATTIC ANGEL, 8401 Old Sauk Road, Middleton, at 11 a.m. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Agrace HospiceCare or Wisconsin Public Television.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
(608) 238-3434