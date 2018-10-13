MADISON—John E. Pritchard, age 69, passed away Sept. 23, 2018, at Brookdale in Madison. He was born Jan. 1, 1949, the son of David and Elizabeth (Hemmrich) Pritchard in Madison.
John was born and grew up in Madison, but later lived in Minnesota and Florida, before moving back to Madison. John was a karate enthusiast, and received the rank of black belt, and also taught karate to others. He was united in marriage to Meredith Kurth Sept. 28, 1985. John received a BS in Computer Science from Winona State, and was employed by IBM in Rochester, Minn., until his retirement in 2011. While living in Rochester, he was a member of Zumbro Lutheran Church.
John is survived by his sister, Mavis Ebbe; nephews, Robert Ebbe and Christopher Ebbe; former wife, Meredith Pritchard; stepdaughters, Jennifer Kurth, of Des Moines, Iowa, Julia (Selwyn) Dickey and their children, Cassandra and Nathan of Byron, Minn.; and stepson, William Kurth and his children, Jarrett and Collette of Evanston, Ill. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, at CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Ave., Madison. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials in John’s name to The Dementia and ALS Foundation. Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com.
