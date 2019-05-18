MIDDLETON - Gene, 83, of Middleton, died peacefully in his sleep of CHF, at his home in Crystal Beach, Fla., on April 25, 2019.
Gene was an architect, artist, photographer, and sailor. His outgoing personality, quick wit, kind sensitivity and generous hospitality endeared him to others. He was loved by a large extended and blended family and many friends. He was a loving husband of 20 years to Gail McCallum-Prine and expressed his love unreservedly. Combined, they have 11 children, 20 grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy L. and Anna (Riedel) Prine; and his brother Bob. He is survived by his wife Gail; his first wife, Nancy Stopper Prine; and their children, Jenny, Dan, Jeff, Sarah, Andrew and Matt.
A memorial service will be held at FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 416 Ash St., Baraboo, on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Visitation is at 10 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m., with lunch following. This is the church he redesigned and his family attended during his childhood.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Special Olympics, 2310 Crossroads Drive, Suite 1000, Madison, WI 53718.