Prihoda, Patricia Ann "Parts Pat"

MADISON - Pat Prihoda, age 65, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2020, at University Hospital with her partner, Miguel, at her side. Pat was born on Jan. 13, 1955, in Baron County, Wis.

Pat served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard from 1977-1980 as a Materials Specialist and received an honorable discharge.

Pat worked at Madison Area Technical College, serving in the Auto Parts Store. During that time she influenced hundreds of students on their career paths in the trades. She was always helping the college by volunteering for events. She helped organize holiday parties (sometimes playing Santa), luncheons, family celebrations, retirement parties, and coordinated the annual Technical School retirement cookout each May. She retired in 2012 after dedicating 37 years.

Everyone who ever met Pat will certainly never forget her! She had the largest heart, always wanting to do for others and give to anyone who needed assistance. Pat never met a stranger and thrived on friendships.

Pat was active in the Mad City Crankers where she loved making (cranking) socks on her antique Circular Sock Machine. She was known for her mechanical skills and passion for cranking socks. She even learned to dye yarn to make custom colors for her beautiful socks.