MESA - Robert Earl "Bob" Prieve, 76, of Mesa, AZ, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.
Bob was born in Beaver Dam, Wis. to Alexander and Ruby (Kavalaske) Prieve on May 23, 1943. He went to school in Beaver Dam and graduated from Beaver Dam High School. He married Sharon Royle on July 17, 1965, in Waterloo, Wis. He worked as a Captain of officers for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for 20 plus years. He served in the Army and was ordered to Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis during his tour. Shortly after, he soon married and started a family and dedicated himself as a husband and father.
Bob retired from the Department of Corrections and promptly moved to Arizona where he and Sharon took advantage of the weather and enjoyed many of the outdoor activities that the state has to offer. He remained in Arizona beside his wife who won her battle with cancer, but later would be diagnosed and succumb from her diagnosis of ALS. After his wife's passing, Bob enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends and family which took him all over the country. He was indeed living his life to the fullest at the time of his passing.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife Sharon (Royle) Prieve; parents Alex and Ruby (Kavalaske) Prieve; brothers Marvin and Alex Jr. Prieve.
Bob is survived by his three sons, Todd and Tracy (Fakles) Prieve, Chad and Mary (Gerber) Prieve, and Troy Prieve; sister Betty (Prieve) Wodill; brother Dennis Prieve; he will also be celebrated by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to a cemetery service Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at Sun Prairie Memorial Gardens (1147 Clarmar Drive, Sun Prairie, 53590) where his ashes will be buried next to his wife Sharon. Following the cemetery service will be a memorial gathering at Nitty Gritty Sports Bar in Sun Prairie (315 E. Linnerud Drive, Sun Prairie, 53590). Please join us in celebration of Bob’s life.