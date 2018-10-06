MADISON—Walter C. Pridham, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, at UW Hospital.
The Memorial Service will be held at WESTMINSTER PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 4100 Nakoma Road, Madison, on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Visitation will be at 1 p.m., and the service at 2 p.m. A reception will follow the service.
Memorials may be sent to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4100 Nakoma Road, Madison, WI, 53711. A full obituary was published Sept. 23, 2018. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road, Madison
(608) 238-3434