Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—Walter C. Pridham, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, at UW Hospital.

The Memorial Service will be held at WESTMINSTER PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 4100 Nakoma Road, Madison, on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Visitation will be at 1 p.m., and the service at 2 p.m. A reception will follow the service.

Memorials may be sent to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4100 Nakoma Road, Madison, WI, 53711. A full obituary was published Sept. 23, 2018. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434

 

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Pridham, Walter C.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.