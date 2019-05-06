MADISON - After 101 years of leading a good Christian life, Maurice R. Price made his final journey to Heaven on Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was born in April 1918, in Springvale Township, Wis., the son of Rowland and Hazel Price. Maurice graduated from Pardeeville High School with the class of 1935. During the war, Maurice began working at the Madison Bus Company. One lucky day, a beautiful lady, Lillian Gruber, as fate would have it, met him on his bus. They were married in 1948, and were blessed with 62 years. Maurice retired as a bus driver after 43 years of service. He also worked for the National "W" Club and the Dane County Coliseum for many years.
Maurice and Lillian enjoyed square dancing, gardening, camping, spending time at their cabin in Eagle River and garage saling. Maurice was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church for 70 years and a member of the Portage Yellow Thunder Ramblers, a chapter of the Wisconsin Campers Association.
Maurice is survived by his children, Lynette "Lyn" (Bruce) Pauls and Ron (Mary) Price; grandchildren, Norman "J.R." Smith III, Van Smith, Scott (Stefanie) Pauls, and Kevin (Marie) Pauls, great-grandchildren, Randy (Jessica) Dahl, Sabrina Pauls, Natalie Pauls and Ian Pauls; and sister-in-law, Sally Price. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lillian Price; son, Kenny Price; step-son, Norman (Nancy) Smith II; brother, Fred "Fritz" Price; and sister, Jean (Royce) Becker.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, with the Rev. Bernt Tweit presiding. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.
A special thank you to the staff at Skaalen Assisted Living, St. Mary's Hospital 4SW and Agrace HospiceCare. Memorials may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Skaalen Chapel or Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.