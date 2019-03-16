MADISON - Dr. Frances (Ehrlich) Price, M.D. of Madison, died peacefully with her children by her side, in Evergreen, Colo., on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Dr. Fran was born on April 26, 1924, to Dr. David E. and Emma G. Ehrlich in New York City, N.Y. She married Dr. Donald O. Price on Sept. 3, 1949, in Walton, N.Y.
Dr. Ehrlich and Dr. Price settled in Madison in 1955. Dr. Fran was a well-known and beloved physician in the Madison community. She was trained as a pediatrician, Albany Medical School, Albany, N.Y., psychiatrist, U.W. Madison, studied eastern medicine, and practiced alternative medicine which is now known as "Functional Medicine." She was involved in countless organizations in Madison. She was proud to be one of the founding physicians in what is now known as Wisconsin Head Start Association. Her medical practice and home were always open to those in need of healing. She was a beloved mother, mentor, and friend to many.
She is survived by her children, Anne, David (Teresa), Jim (Rose), and Susan (Tim); her grandchildren, Ben (Alison), Max, Sam (Tara), Logan, Cory, Katy, Jessica (Mike), James, Leanna, Nick, Rachael, Joseph, and Isabel; and great-grandchildren, Jordan, Haley, and Christian. Her husband, Dr. D.O. Price, preceded her in death.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. at CHRIST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 944 East Gorham St., Madison.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established with the Wisconsin Head Start Association, 5250 East Terrace Drive, Suite 112, Madison, WI 53718. Please indicate "In memory of Dr. Frances Ehrlich Price."