MADISON - Lorentz Preysz, age 64, died on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at the UW Hospital in Madison from complications following a brief illness. He was born on Nov. 11, 1954, in Mullins, W.Va., the youngest son of Louis and Lucille Preysz. While still in grade school, his family moved to Madison where he formed lifelong friendships. He moved to Providence, R.I. after graduating from Madison East, and attended and graduated cum laude from Brown University.
Afterwards, Lorentz lived in Boston for approximately 12 years before returning to Madison, where he met and married his wife, Linda (Fetting) Preysz on Oct. 6, 1990. During his life, he enjoyed traveling with his wife and attending music festivals, playing soccer, running long distances, diving the Caribbean, exploring anything to do with electronics, playing his guitar and spending time with his friends and family. He loved his two dogs, Jet and Ellie, and his four-legged nephew, Teddy. Lorentz earned his M.B.A. from the UW-Madison School of Business, was a member of Grace Episcopal Church, and was actively engaged in NAMI Dane County efforts.
Survivors include his wife Linda; siblings, Carol (Dick) Carmichael, Louis (Patricia) Preysz, Marsha Preysz and Jim (Mary) Preysz; his in-laws, Ingrid and Alfred Fetting, Sabina (Ralph Janes) Fetting and Michael (Joanne) Fetting; his nieces and nephews, Lucy, Joe, Louis, Christine, Mike and Danny Preysz, Rob, Chris and Jenny Carmichael, Nick and Jessie Fetting, and Neil Janes. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucille and Louis Preysz.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at GRACE EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 116 W. Washington Ave., Madison. A visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to NAMI Dane County or Grace Episcopal Church in Madison. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.