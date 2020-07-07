Preston, Dorothy E. "Dotty"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Dorothy E. “Dotty” Preston passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis. Dorothy was born on Jan. 18, 1946, in California, the daughter of Donald and Helen (Clark) Lake.

Dorothy married Donald Preston in Madison on Dec. 5, 1981, and became stepmother to Steven (Jeanne) and Susan Deon. She worked as a payroll clerk for Rayovac in Madison for many years. She was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Madison.

Dotty was a skillful crafter who enjoyed crocheting, cross-stitching and baking. She lovingly crafted keepsakes for her family and friends. Dotty was a devoted wife to Don for over 38 years and was affectionately known as “Sugar Grandma” to her six grandchildren, Rachel, Michael (Marie), Michelle, Jacob (Nikki), Shelby and Ethan. Dotty found great joy in being a grandma and great-grandmother to Paisley, Evelynn, Audrey and Ellie.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jerald; and her half-sister, Linda.

The family wishes to thank the compassionate staff at Agrace HospiceCare for the wonderful care Dotty received during her final days of her difficult battle with cancer.