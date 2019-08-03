SUN PRAIRIE - Sharolyn L. Prendergast, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Madison. She was born in Madison on March 1, 1949 to Robert and Bernice (Pederson) Yelk. In 1997, she married Rich Prendergast in Baraboo.
Sharolyn worked for the State of Wisconsin for many years. She was a hardworking people person, with a magnetic personality, who overcame many obstacles throughout her life.
She is survived by her husband; son, Kurt Marking; three grandchildren, Denise, Joanna, and Trisha; sisters, Sharon Klinger, Shirley (Alvin) Riley, Roberta Ketelboeter and Carol Koppmeyer; three step-children, Christopher (Kristen), Chandra (Troy) and Danielle (Brandon); and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St., Sun Prairie. Pastor Sandra Schieble will preside. A visitation will be held at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be at Burke Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.