LOGANVILLE / PLAIN—Edward J. Prem, age 87 of Loganville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at his home. He was born on July 23, 1931, in Franklin Township, the son of Joseph and Catherine (Lehner) Prem. Ed was married to the former Mary Hochstein on Sept. 11, 1958, and they were fortunate to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary last September, with one last dance to the Blue Skirt Waltz.
He was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed a long career as the postmaster of Loganville, with the added perks of daily $.25 ice cream cones from Dave’s general store and euchre games at lunch with fellow townspeople.
Ed strongly valued family, service and community engagement. He served as the treasurer for the Town of Franklin for 56 years and was also a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain, the Plain American Legion Post 398, the Arena VFW Post 9336, the 40 Et 8 and the Catholic Order of Foresters. He was proud of serving in the U.S. Army in the Korean Conflict and received the Purple Heart for his service.
He loved fishing, hunting, walking in the woods and telling the same jokes over and over. He could sit for hours in a fishing boat, or on his Allis-Chalmers tractor seat, content to be outside.
Gramps was happiest with a grandchild on his lap, and spent countless hours teaching them to fish, playing cards and games with them, and rocking them to sleep. He will be deeply missed.
His family includes his wife, Mary Prem of Loganville; a son, Joseph (Marjorie) Prem of Loganville and their children, Eric (Lorelei) and Brian (Kari) Prem; deceased son, Lawrence and daughter-in-law, Debra (Tysen and daughter, Tiffany) Neuheisel; and their daughter, Rachel (Scott) Eberle and their children, Brayden, Bransyn and Brooklyn Eberle; four daughters, Barbara (Scott) Krultz of Neillsville and their daughters, Krista and Kaelyn Krultz; Theresa (Mark) Wilson of Middleton and their children, Joseph Wilson (girlfriend Alex Loy) and Laura Wilson; Anita Prem of Middleton; Kathy (Paul) Marcou of Madison; and beloved cat, Oscar. He is survived by eight siblings, Joseph F. (Karen), Anthony (Randeen) Prem both of Spring Green, Catherine (Lawrence) McDonald of Darlington, Martha Erickson of Wilson, Michael (Mary) of Franklin, Dorothy (David) Gorman of Janesville, Andrew (Rosemary) of Plain, William (Sandi) of Spring Green, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, including close friend Elsie Kruse. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Lawrence Prem; an infant sister; two sisters, Clara Prem and Mary (Bernard) Brings; a brother-in-law, Rudy Erickson; and close friend, Glenn Kruse; and neighbors, Les and Lucille Palmer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019, at ST. LUKE’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Plain, at 12:30 p.m., with burial in the church cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Plain American Legion Post 398, and the Arena VFW Post 9336. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the church, and again on Friday from 11:30 A.M. until the time of Mass.
Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.