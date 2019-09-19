Prem, Anthony H.

SPRING GREEN - On September 17, 2019, after a fierce and valiant battle with cancer, Anthony H. Prem, age 84, of Spring Green, rose up to Heaven, leaving his suffering behind. Tony was born May 12, 1935, on Mother’s Day, to Joseph and Catherine Prem. Through it all, Tony maintained his quiet ways, his quirky smile, delightful sense of humor and great love for his family.
Tony’s life was filled with many journeys, from owning and operating Tony Prem Well Drilling to being co-owner of The Shed for many years. He loved his numerous travels, including Germany, his ancestors’ home, Israel, and of course Belize for fishing. He was a Veteran in the U.S. Army and a member of the Plain American Legion Post 398 and Olson-Ewing VFW Post 9336. He built countless memories with great friends, whether playing cards, sitting quietly reminiscing or fishing, Tony was always the one with the intent gleam in his eye as he contemplated his strategy. Tony was also a wonderful gardener.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Randeen Prem; their two sons, Scott (Peg), and Marc; two grandchildren, Matthew and Megan; brothers, Joseph (Karen), Mike (Mary), Andy (Rosie), Bill (Sandy); sisters, Catherine (Larry) McDonald, Martha Erickson, and Dorothy (David) Gorman; sisters-in- law, Mary Prem and Lynn (Jack) Meister; along with many nieces and nephews.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Clara, and Mary Brings, and brother, Edward; along with brothers-in-law, Bernard Brings and Rudy Erickson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Spring Green. Fr. John Silva will officiate with burial in the church cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Plain American Legion Post #398 and Olson-Ewing VFW Post 9336. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the church. and again on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.
A special “thank you” to Rob Schurch, Stan and Rosetta Bauer for your help and support these past years, and Agrace Hospice Care for all they have done.
Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The RICHARDSON-STAFFORD FUNERAL HOME of Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.
