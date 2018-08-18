MADISON—Ved Prakash, age 86, of Madison, passed away, surrounded by family and friends after a brief illness, on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018.
He is survived by his wife, Raj (Kapoor) Prakash; and his daughters, Neeti Prakash and Savita Prakash Collins; as well as his sons-in-law, Richard Bossy and Mike Collins; and his grandsons, Alexander and Benjamin Collins.
A Celebration of life service will be held for all friends and family at 12 noon, Sept. 8, 2018, at Zor Shrine, 575 Zor Shrine Place, Madison. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
