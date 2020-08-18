Powers, Timothy A.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Timothy A. Powers, passed away peacefully at UW Hospitals Madison on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at the age of 80. Born on March 23, 1940 in Madison, Wis. to Edward L. and Ella G. (Braley) Powers.

Timothy was proud to be a Purgolder graduating from Madison East High School in 1958 where he played Zoro in his class play, played trumpet in the band and proudly sung in the choir.

After graduation he attended trade school at MATC commercial avenue campus and became a laborer for many construction companies in Madison including Findorff. He was a proud member of the Carpenters Union 314. After leaving the construction trade he worked for Norm's Mobile Homes in Sun Prairie until his retirement.

He married his wife of 58 years, Margaret (nee Novinska) on Jan. 20, 1962. Together they have four children; Thomas (Heide) Powers, Paula (Nick) Jacobs, Greg (girlfriend Rhonda Kisting) Powers, and Jeffery (girlfriend Jennifer Erynne) Powers. He also was a proud grandfather of Jordan, Sydney and Paul Powers.