MADISON - Suzy Powers-Murray, age 68, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Suzy graduated from East High School in 1968.
Suzy enjoyed going to movies, shopping and playing bingo but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Tom "Sparky" Murray; and her children, Erin, Kelly, Ryan, Rachel; and her 11 grandchildren; along with her brothers, Kevin and Rick Powers.
We would like to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare and Dr. Sandra Kamnetz for many years of care. Suzy had an enormous heart and will be greatly missed.
There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the VFW POST 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison.