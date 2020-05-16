Powers, Leland Earl

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUN PRAIRIE - Leland Earl Powers, age 91, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Oakwood Meadows. He was born on May 30, 1928, in Madison, the son of Earl N. and Myrtle (Sveum) Powers. He was a lifelong resident of Madison and a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Leland was united in marriage to Marilyn Favour on June 4, 1949, at Bethel Lutheran Church. "Lee" and "Mary" were blessed with two sons, Larry (Louise) of Lake Geneva, Wis., and Mark (Colleen) of Oconomowoc, Wis. They were also blessed with six grandchildren, Rebecca, Maggie, Noah, Michelle, Briana and Brent; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Leland worked for Hult's Chevrolet as an autobody painter for 25 years. He then worked for Dairy Equipment Company and later finished his working career with MMSD, retiring in 1990. During his retirement, Lee drove for the Zimbrick dealerships in Madison.

Lee was an avid bowler and camper. He enjoyed dancing, traveling, and spending leisure time with his loving family and many friends. He was a humble man and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be fondly remembered and his great sense of humor will be missed by his family and friends.