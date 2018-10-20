COLUMBUS / TOWN OF ELBA—Elizabeth A. “Betty” Powers, age 92, died on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 at her home. She was born on July 24, 1926, in Ferndale, Mich., to Charles and Adeline (Press) Kennedy.
Betty earned her nursing degree from St. Mary’s and was employed for many years at the Beaver Dam Community Hospital in Beaver Dam. She was married to Thomas J. Powers on Sept. 20, 1949, at Lost Lake. Betty loved all animals. She enjoyed raising and showing Arabian horses for many years, and loved her dogs and cats alike. She enjoyed feeding the many wild birds who lived on the farm and she fashioned bird houses from gourds she grew in her garden.
Betty was famous for her lush flower gardens that bloomed all spring and summer, always finding new exotic bulbs to order for the following spring. Over the years, Betty especially loved the many visits to her farm by her nieces and nephews, whom she was eager to teach how to ride her horses.
In her earlier years, Betty participated in 4-H. She loved singing and was a member of the St. Columbkille Catholic Church choir and sometimes the organist. She could still play the harmonica.
Survivors include her three sisters, Adeline Neuman of Ixonia, Dorothy Kennedy O.P. of Sinsinawa and Alice Nashold of Martinsville Ind.; her many beloved nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tom, in 2004; her son, Ryan, in 1974; and five brothers, Chuck, Don, John, Bill and Ed Kennedy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH, Columbus. The Rev. Garrett Kau will officiate. Interment will be in St. Columbkille Cemetery in the Town of Elba.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to Heifer International. Online condolences may be made at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
Columbus, (920) 623-5850