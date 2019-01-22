MADISON - Carol B. Powers, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. She was born on July 31, 1931, in Madison, the daughter of Burnell and Clara Skuldt. Carol graduated from East High School in 1950. On Sept. 22, 1956, she married Ralph Powers.
Carol worked as an Avon representative for 30 years and loved all the customers that she had met. She was also a waitress at Bud's House of Sandwiches for more than 20 years.
Throughout her life, Carol adored nature. She was an avid gardener and had a green thumb that was unrivaled. Carol was very passionate about her house and her yard, and everything had to be just right. She loved each of the pets that she had over the years, and they always loved her back just as much. Carol enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at family get-togethers, and she knew how to liven up any room. Everyone adored her social nature. Carol liked to latch hook and could knit like no one's business. She was an avid Bingo player at the VFW on Cottage Grove Road. Her kindness and contagious smile will be missed dearly.
Carol is survived by her son, Corry; friend, Chuck McConnell; nieces, Linda (Bob) Hahn, Denise Skuldt and Debbie Hall; nephew, Kenny; and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; parents; brothers, Sylvan, Raymond and Laverne; and nephew, Larry Skuldt.
A graveside service will be held at FOREST HILL CEMETERY, One Speedway Road, Madison, at 1 p.m. on Friday Jan. 25, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.