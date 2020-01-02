Powers, Betty J. (nee Baumgartner)

MONONA - Betty J. Powers (nee Baumgartner), of Monona, Wis., left her earthly body on Dec. 30, 2019, at the age of 94. She was born in Mazomanie, Wis., on Oct. 11, 1925, to Jake and Gwen (nee Rogers) Baumgartner.
Betty married Philip Powers at Merrimac Methodist Church on Feb. 5, 1944, and was married 72 years at the time of Philip's death on March 29, 2016.
Betty is survived by her son, Paul (Shari Cnare) of Madison; grandson, Russell Lautzenhiser (Jenny) of Washington State; granddaughter, Sarah Lautzenhiser (Jim Glanzer) of Wisconsin; and great-grandchildren, Mara, Anna and Edward Lautzenhiser of Washington State. Betty is further survived by her sisters-in-law, Doris Allen and Barb Powers; brother-in-law, Marvin (Connie) Powers; nieces, nephews; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Philip; son, Keith; sister, Connie Powers; brothers, Roger and Leonard Baumgartner, sisters-in-law, Betty Louise, Carole Baumgartner and Shirley (Don) Jochman; and brothers-in-law, Ivan and Don Powers and Gordon Allen.
Funeral services will be held at BASHFORD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 329 North St., Madison, Wis., at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial at Roselawn Memorial Park, Monona, will follow after a luncheon at the church. Memorials may be made in Betty's name to Bashford United Methodist Church, Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg, Wis., 53711 or Wisconsin Council for the Blind, 754 Williamson Street, Madison, Wis., 53703.
A very special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare for the compassionate and professional care they provided. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
