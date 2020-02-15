Powers, Barbara K. "Barb"

MONONA/YUMA, ARIZ. - Of Monona, Wis./Yuma, Ariz. passed away on Feb. 10, 2020, after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Her family and close friends were at her side.

Barb was born on Dec. 20, 1942, to Werner (Peg) Feiler and Lorraine (Rae) Hoffman in Madison, Wis. Barb graduated from Madison West School in 1960.

Barb met her husband, Gary Powers in 1958, they married three years later on April 29, 1961 and went on to have four children.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Barbara also loved sports, she played softball, golf and bowled. Barbara coached all her boys in bowling, and coached a MATC bowling team to Nationals. Barbara was an active member of St. Stephens Church in Monona, and loved to lector. She was a kind, giving soul who left an imprint on every person she came across in her life.

Barb and Gary enjoyed spending the winter months in Yuma, Ariz. where they have a great group of friends. Barb was very active with the Condo Association.