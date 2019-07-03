Adrian J. Powers, age 76 passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at ST. COLUMBKILLE CATHOLIC CHURCH in the Town of Elba. Rev. Mike Erwin will officiate. Visitation will be held at 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m on Friday, July 5, 2019 and from 9:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on Saturday at Church. Online condolences may be made at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
