Pounders, Michelle Lynne

MADISON—Michelle Lynne Pounders, age 51, of Madison, passed away peacefully at home, on Thursday, April 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel; her three children and seven grandkids. A celebration of Michelle’s life will be held at a later date.
