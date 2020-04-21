Pounders, Michelle Lynne

MADISON—Michelle Lynne Pounders, age 51, of Madison, passed away peacefully at home, on Thursday, April 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel; her three children and seven grandkids. A celebration of Michelle’s life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

