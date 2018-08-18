MADISON—Jennette M. Poulik, age 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in Madison, Wis. She was born on Oct. 26, 1934, in Township of Lewiston to Ernest and Louise Simonson. In 1947, she moved to Poynette, and graduated in class of 1952. After graduation, Jennette moved to Madison and worked at the Veterans Administration in the State Capitol. She married Marvin Poulik on May 3, 1958. They enjoyed dancing, especially polkas, at Turner Hall, and spending time with family.
In 1960, she began work at the Membership Dept. of Wisconsin Alumni Association. During her 34 years at W.A.A., she helped organize many annual alumni reunions and was trip hostess for a W.A.A. tour of European countries. She and Marvin were avid Wisconsin Badgers fans and attended many football games at Camp Randall stadium. They enjoyed traveling to Pasadena for Rose Bowl games in 1993, 1999 and 2000. The highlight of their travels was to Czech Republic to meet and visit some of Marv’s family. Marv and Jennette also had a passion for shopping at antique stores for depression glassware.
Surviving family members are sisters-in-law, Margaret (Stanley) Muzatko and Helen McVicar; nieces, Shirley (David) Nelson, Loralee (Larry) Kaschinske, Donna (David) McGee, Lori (Tim) Zelenski and Anne (George) Acker; nephews, Robert (Diane) Templin, Doug (Janet) Muzatko, Michael (Theresa) Muzatko, Steven (Cheryl) Muzatko, Richard (Laurel) McVicar and Stuart McVicar; great-nephews, Tim (Jennie) Conner, Steven, Devin and Jordan Kaschinske, Jeff (Amy) Templin, Michael (Cheri) Nelson and Rick (Brandi) Nelson; great-niece Kristin (Darrin) Siembal; as well as many great-great-nieces and nephews.
Jennette was preceded in death by husband, Marvin; sister, Elnora Templin; mother and father; Louise and Ernest Simonson; and nephew, Rollie Templin.
A Celebration of Jennette’s life will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at BETHANY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 3910 Mineral Point Road, Madison Wis., with the Rev. Brad Mather officiating. Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served, followed by burial at Highland Memory Gardens.
Her family expresses a special thank you to friends and staff at Oak Park Place, Madison, where she resided for 17 years, and to the caring staff at Meriter Hospital ICU. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, Madison, or Oak Park Place Foundation, 718 Jupiter Drive, Madison, WI 53718.
