Potter, Robert George "Bob"

GREENFIELD — Robert George Potter "Bob" passed away unexpectedly on July 31, 2020, at his home, at the age of 70. He was born April 18, 1950, in Beaver Dam, Wis. Raised primarily in Madison, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1972. Bob had a successful career in the retail grocery business for many years in Madison and Milwaukee, and later worked for the Salvation Army.

Family and friends will remember Bob for his quick wit and great sense of humor. He was smart, well read, and informed about many political and social issues. He loved art, music, literature and history. He was dedicated to his faith and his church. He was a devoted son, a beloved brother, a thoughtful uncle and a loyal friend. Bob will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Jean (nee Halvorsen) Potter. Bob is survived by his brothers, Charles (Debra) and Michael; sisters, Susan (Tom Poser), Mary Jane (John) Harbour, and Pamela (Mike) Sailing; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts may be made to the OpenDoor Cafe, https://www.stjohncathedral.org/index.php/open-door-cafe.

