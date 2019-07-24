MADISON—Leona Sophia Postler, age 89, died on Monday, July 22, 2019, in her own home with family at her side. She was the ninth and sole survivor of 10 children of William and Margaret (Buss) Bernitt. Leona was born April 18, 1930, in Norrie, Wis. Our Uncle Arnie liked to tell us she was born in the barn!
Leona was joined in holy matrimony to John R. Postler on Dec. 29, 1951, in Eland, Wis. Leona was an active 50 year member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church. Her faith and family were the most important things in her life.
Our memories are many. She loved to cook, and she was never happier than when she was preparing a big meal for her family. She was a fierce opponent during a round of Sheepshead; her grandchildren often accused her of cheating! She loved working in her yard and enjoyed a cup of coffee while reading the paper in her screen house. She was an accomplished bowler and enjoyed a game or two into her 80’s.
Leona was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents; and her siblings, Marcella Stanke, Evelyn Kopacz, William Bernitt, Agnes Vanderkooy, Henry Bernitt, Arnold Bernitt, Rosemarie Bamle, Delores Hasse and Ruth Shartner. Leona is survived by her three children, David of Carpentersville, Ill., Steve (Joni) of Sun Prairie, Wis., and Paul (Cindy) of Iowa City, Iowa; six grandchildren, Austin, Will, Harrison, Ethan, Sheila and Don; and three great-grandchildren, Kamron, Taytum, and Jack.
The funeral service for Leona will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at MOUNT OLIVE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 110 N. Whitney Way, Madison, WI 53705. Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Memorials may be made to Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 110 N. Whitney Way, Madison, WI 53705. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
She will be missed. Her home was always open to family and friends.
Cress Funeral and Cremation Home
3610 Speedway Road, Madison
(608) 238-3434