STOUGHTON / SUN PRAIRIE - Charles Mayhew Poster, age 87, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 29, 2019.
Charles is survived by his children, David of Oostburg, Stephan (Mary) of Waunakee, Jeffrey (Gina) of Sun Prairie, Cheryl of Sun Prairie, Timothy of Sun Prairie, and Jean (Mike) Storch of La Farge; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Marlene Poster. He was preceded in death bey his parents, Peter and Lillian Poster; and son, Charles Peter Poster.
Charles retired from the former Wisconsin Porcelain Company. The family would like to extend thanks to Dr. G. Agni, Dr. R. Michaelski, and Agrace HospiceCare for their care. Private services are being held. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com.