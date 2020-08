Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

BENNETT - John Richard Post, 69, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his home. Due to Covid-19, a gathering for inurnment will be in La Grange Cemetery, Tomah in the spring of 2021. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.