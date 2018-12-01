MADISON / LOMPOC, Calif. - Jim "Digger" Post, age 73, died Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, of a heart attack in Lompoc, Calif. He was raised in Madison, where he attended Blessed Sacrament Grade School and graduated from Edgewood High School in 1963. Shortly afterwards, in the spirit of the '60s, he and friends went to California. They rented a house on the beach in Hermosa Beach and welcomed all who needed a place to stay.
As a young man he enjoyed many adventures, including a year hitchhiking through Europe with a friend and almost sliding over the edge of an icy mountain when driving home for Christmas. And when he couldn't afford to drive home, he rode the rails with the help of sympathetic trainmen.
He graduated from UCLA in 1972, earning an engineering degree. He worked as a civil engineer and the culmination of this career was working on the Western Space Shuttle program at Vandenberg Air Force Base near Lompoc. He later bought and ran a car wash business in Lompoc, Auto Magic Car Wash. Following that, he was employed by the Lompoc Unified School District, both as an adult education teacher and a substitute teacher. He truly enjoyed working with adults, trying to help them secure a brighter future. It was in Lompoc that he met Dinah Stone, his partner for many years and the mother of his only and much-loved son, James Turner Post. He also thought of Dinah's daughters, Randi, Sharlee, and Lindsay Stone as part of his family.
He is survived by his brother, John (Val); sister, Barbara Jordan (Bill); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Richard and Agnes (McCoy) Post; and sisters, Mary Ann Mix and Pam Holton.
Jim was a kind and generous man who welcomed all into his life. He helped the men who worked for him to earn their green cards and always had money in his pocket for anyone who needed it. He had an upbeat take on life and his laugh was familiar to everyone who knew him. Despite serious medical problems during the last few years, he thought right up to the end that all would be well. In every way that matters, he was a successful man.