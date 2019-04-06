VERONA - Doris Portz, age 90, passed away April 4, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born the daughter of Ira and Nina Dunn in White Creek, Wis. Doris was a graduate of Waukesha High School. She married Alan A. Portz on Dec. 10, 1949. Doris resided in Verona for 40 years. In addition, she and Alan lived in Scottsdale, Ariz. for six years.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, who were very important to her. Doris enjoyed dancing and church choir in her younger years. In later years, she enjoyed working on puzzles and was an avid reader and bird watcher. She was a mother figure to more than just her children.
Doris is survived by four sons, Rick (Joyce), Rolly (Pat), Les (Deb) and Herb (Joyce); three daughters, Eleanor Russell, Jenny (John) Lendborg and Kathy (Jim) Burke; 11 grandchildren, Austen (Laura), Jared (Liz), Isaac (Emily), Leah, Marcus (Laura), Eric (Susan), Krista (Adam) Hoge, Travis, Dan (Sarah), Kyle, and Claire; and great-grandchildren, James, Mara, Thea, Rowan and Raelyn; a brother, Tom Dunn of California; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years; her parents, seven siblings; and a son-in-law, Anson Russell.
A private celebration of Doris’ life is pending. The family would like to extend a thank you to her special friend, Carolyn, and the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for the care and comfort they gave Doris. Online condolences are available at www.informedchoicefunerals.com.