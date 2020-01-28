Porter, Sandra (Sandy) Yopack

MADISON – Sandra (Sandy) Yopack Porter, age 85, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Sandra was born to Sam and Pauline Yopack on June 20, 1934. She attended Madison East High School and the UW Madison. She married her soulmate and the treasure of her life, Lenard P. Porter, on Aug. 19, 1956.

Sandy cherished her life as a wife and mother. Her home was always open to friends and family. She had much joy in her life for she loved so many including family, friends from Mahjong, her pools, temple, East High School and the Hill Farms neighborhood. She was sincere, loyal, generous, compassionate and genuine. She enjoyed cooking and loved to travel. Sandy was on the boards of several organizations including Temple Beth El Sisterhood, B’nai B’rith Women, Hadassah and International Women

Sandy’s memory will live on with her two sons, Jeff S. Porter (Cheri Seeger) of Madison, and Jim S. Porter (Elyse Rabinowitz) of Minneapolis; two wonderful grandchildren, Hannah Pollack (Marshall) and Samuel Porter; and her brother, Daniel Yopack; niece, Ona Yopack, and Mary Jonaitis of Santa Fe, N.M. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband.

The family appreciates the wonderful caregivers from Home Instead and Capitol Lakes for their compassion, friendship and support, as well as the assistance from Agrace Hospice Care.