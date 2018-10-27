MADISON - Phyllis C. Porter, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and mentor died Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, after a long and active life. She had a rock-solid faith in Jesus. She was positive and upbeat - kind and smart, capable, strong, dramatic and funny. She was dedicated to helping others and was a good friend to many. She loved the outdoors, was an avid camper, and served as the first campground host at Devil's Lake State Park.
She was born in 1927, in Detroit, Mich., to Reginald and Anna Ludwig. Phyllis fell in love with and married Dean Porter in 1952, and they had three children. After Dean's death in 1991, she lived bravely and independently. She was dedicated to her High Point Church family serving as receptionist, and Sunday morning greeter until she had a massive stroke in May 2017. She lived the rest of her life, a witness in courage, faith and generosity of spirit.
She loved her children and grandchildren and wanted them to love God and help others. She is survived by her children, Deb McLeish, John Porter and Pam Porter; grandchildren, Griffin FittsPorter and Kailyn FittsPorter; and her sister, Esther Reilly.
The family extends the deepest thanks to the amazing staff at St Mary's Care Center for providing her with dignity, comfort, and truly quality care. Thanks also to those friends who visited, loved and cared for her during the 18 months she lived there.
A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held at HIGH POINT CHURCH, 7702 Old Sauk Road, Madison, at 3 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, with Pastor Lloyd Biddle officiating. A reception will be served afterward.
Friends wishing to honor Phyllis' memory may consider a memorial in her name that has been established at High Point Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.