MADISON—Larry J. Porter, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, in Idaho. He was born on March 20, 1942, in Stoughton, to Spencer John and Lorraine Porter.
Larry was a hair dresser for a number of years in a variety of different salons. He also worked at the Horseshoe Casino in Las Vegas. After his time as a hairdresser he spent the last few years working at Walmart.
Larry is survived by his children, Scott (Karen) Porter and Sherrie Sorci; grandchildren, Jason and Jennifer Porter; sister, Gloria (John) Beck of Madison; and brother, Steve Porter of Madison. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sharon; brothers, James and Randal Porter; and nephew, Nick.
Funeral services will be held in Idaho at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
