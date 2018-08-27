DEFOREST—Ellen Imogene Porter, age 89, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. She was born on Christmas Day in 1928, to the late Raymond and Alice Greene; Ellen was one of nine children. She was a Wisconsin girl growing up on the Irish Ridge in Boscobel. Her family later moved to Madison and she graduated from East High School. On Dec. 4, 1948, she married her first and only true love, Elgin. They were married for 62 years. Ellen loved working beside Elgin on their farm where they raised seven children. For many years they ran a dairy operation while also raising beef, buffalo, chickens, pigs, rabbits, cats and dogs. Ellen fed the family from a bountiful garden of vegetables, strawberries and raspberries. Her cooking skills were one of the talents she passed along to her children and grandchildren. She was a whirlwind of energy and her work was never done.
Ellen wanted her children to have a Christian education and drove them to Madison to attend school every day. Years later, she became a bus driver for the Laidlaw Bus Company, driving all children from the community that wanted to go to a Madison Christian school. The students appreciated her kindness, while she loved being part of their lives, especially the fresh faced kindergartners on the first day of school. Ellen was one of the grandmothers that always had gum to give away, even for the children on the bus.
Survivors include her children, Michael (Linda), Douglas (Mary), Cheryl (Mike) Gest, Mark (Dawn), Susan (Scott) Blank and Brian (Joanne). Adding to her joyful life, she was a loving grandmother to 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She is survived by one brother, Ivan Greene. Ellen was preceded in death by her son, Gregory; her husband and love of her life, Elgin; seven siblings; and her parents.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest. A private family service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the wonderful and compassionate caretakers and staff of Brookdale Memory Care in Sun Prairie for all their loving care. Our thanks also to the DeForest Area Community Center and Agrace HospiceCare. Alzheimer’s may have had its influence but Ellen never gave up her smile and her memories or love for Elgin. E.P. and E.P. Forever!! To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
