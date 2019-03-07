POYNETTE - Carol A. Porter, age 89, of Poynette, passed peacefully away on March 6, 2019 at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Facility in Fitchburg, surrounded by her loving family. Carol was the eighth child of 11, born on Dec. 26, 1929, in the Township of Dekorra on her grandparents' Stebbins farm; the daughter of George and Helen (Stebbins) Bauer. She graduated from Poynette High School in 1947. After dating each other in high school she married William Porter on Oct. 4, 1952.
She worked for several businesses in the area and the Poynette School District. Carol enjoyed planting trees with the family and watching the bluebirds and wildlife at her rural Wisconsin home. Her life was given lovingly to raising her three daughters and watching her grandchildren grow. Carol was a life-long member of the First Presbyterian Church of Poynette.
She is survived by her husband, William of Poynette; her three daughters, Cynthia (Mark) Fiore, of Madison, Laurie (Mark) Fryman of Lodi and Renee (Gary) Whirry of Poynette; her grandchildren, Jamie Hon, Lindsay Nelson, Andrea Johnston, Brandon Barger, Alex Fryman, Marsha Fitzpatrick, Kevin Grams, Angela Whirry-Achten, Joseph Whirry, Tom Whirry and William Whirry; 17 great-grandchildren; a brother, Dale (Louise) Bauer of Waunakee; two sisters, Evadne (Lloyd) Hahn of Poynette and Ferne Johnson of Marshall; other relatives and many friends. Her grandson, Lee Grams; her great-grandson, Grayden Nelson; and seven brothers and sisters welcomed her to heaven.
Private Memorial services were held with inurnment held in Arlington EUB Cemetery. Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, www.pmmfh.com, is assisting the family.