Porter, Betty (Sauk)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Betty (Sauk) Porter, aka "BETS," age 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Madison Pointe Senior Living. She was born on Aug. 9, 1930, to Charles and Mabel Sauk, the first of nine children. Betty attended Edgewood High School and graduated from East High School, Class of 1948. She retired from the State of Wisconsin after 40+ years, holding many positions as a supervisor, systems analyst, among others.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Betty lived the majority of her life in Madison, Wis., but spent 13 years in Holiday, Fla., enjoying everything retirement had to offer. She loved dancing, country music, Green Bay Packers (Brett Favre), sales shopping, Scrabble, Bingo, casinos, crossword puzzles, and drinking beer. She was never shy about expressing exactly what she thought, "F" bombs flying everywhere. Mom could be stubborn, which she justified by two things, being Norwegian, and being born a "Leo."

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, Tommy; sisters, Helen Ruth and Joanne Breese; husband, Roy Porter; brothers-in-law, Donald (Carol) Conway and Roger (Mary) Calo; and sisters-in-law, Debbie (Mike) Sauk and Mary Kay (David) Sauk.