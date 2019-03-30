MADISON - William T. Pope, friendly artist, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at age 94. He was born in Madison on Dec. 15, 1924, to Rudy and Mable Pope, who were Madison natives. Bill married Barbara Lindquist in 1947, and had two children, Gregory and Deborah (David) Fredrickson. He served in the U.S. Army after high school. On his return, Bill worked for several publications as a graphic artist.
Bill and Barb were active members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church where he served as choir director for nearly twenty years. Barb died of cancer in 1977. Bill struggled with grief for several years before he met and married Marjorie Hamann in June 1982.
After Bill's retirement, he and Marj spent 13 winters in Florida, where Bill was very active. He wrote skits, directed a "Park" choir and played violin in a band and started painting water colors.
Bill developed macular degeneration in 2008, so he and Marj opted to move to a retirement facility, "The Gardens," where they have lived for 10 years. Again, Bill was very active. He was not only talented in art and music, he was a wonderful caring person who enjoyed people and especially his family. He will be missed! "See you Tuesday.."
Bill is survived by his son and daughter; grandsons, Eric (Cristie) and Nick Fredrickson; stepchildren, Barb (Bob) Halverson, Bill (Barb) Hamann and Kristin (Paul) Esswein; and six great-grandchildren; plus brother, John, and sister, Nancy.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5701 Raymond Road, Madison, on Thursday, April 4, 2019, with Pastor Sheryl Erickson officiating. A visitation will be held at church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and/or the VA Community Living Center Hospice, William S. Middleton Veterans Hospital, 2500 Overlook Terrace, Madison, WI 53705. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.